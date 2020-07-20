On Saturday, Mumbai Police summoned Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra and recorded his statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Now, as per the police sources, the director stated that Paani was shelved off due to the creative differences with Shekhar Kapur and it had nothing to do with the late actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s Misses Her ‘Forever Star’, Shares Emotional Video

As per the Police officers who are investigating the case, Aditya Chopra was questioned about the film Paani, helmed by Shekhar Kapur and starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Suicide or Murder: Poster of The Film Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Out

According to earlier reports, late actor Sushant had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for three films. He starred in two YRF productions, Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013 and “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2015. He was scheduled to to work in a third TRF film, Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, but the project got shelved.

Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of several industry colleagues and friends of Sushant over the past weeks including girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s co-star of his last film Dil Bechara, Sanjan Sanghi, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is said to have offered four films to the late actor including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence after he committed suicide by hanging himself on June 14. As per the reports, the actor was suffering from clinical depression and police also found some medicines from his residence. The police have also ruled out any foul play in his suicide case. However, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for CBI inquiry.