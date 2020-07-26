Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has created a wave of shock across the country. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 and soon after that Mumbai Police took the charge and began their investigation in the suicide case. As per the autopsy report, the Police stated no foul play in his death and cause of death due to ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. Also Read - Rumi Jaffery Opens up on His Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'I Knew About His Depression But He Did Not Speak About It'

According to Mumbai Police, they have questioned 37 people so far in connection with Sushant’s death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Lawyer Asks For CBI Probe Citing 50 SIM Cards And Other Missing Links

Mahesh Bhatt:



Mahesh Bhatt has been summoned by Mumbai Police. He will be questioned in a day or two.

Karan Johar’s Manager:



Karan Johar’s manager is also summoned for further investigation to know about the prevailing nepotism in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut has been summoned in connection with the case. She has been vocal about actor’s death.

KK Singh:

Sushant’s father, who lives in Patna and had come down to Mumbai to perform his son’s last rites, said he had no idea that his son was suffering from depression.

Sushant’s Three Sisters:



Sushant’s three sisters were also interrogated in connection with the case and they revealed that he was suffering from depression. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti often remembers his brother with heart-warming posts on social media.

Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty:



Actor Rhea Chakraborty was also summoned and she was questioned on the grounds of the relationship they shared.

Bestfriend Mahesh Shetty:



Actor Mahesh Shetty was also questioned.

Former Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande:

Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi:



Sanjana Sanghi was questioned and Police asked if she felt and know about the actor’s depression.

Apart from them, friend Rohini Iyer, Sushant’s friend, and his creative manager Siddharth Pithani, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Keshav – his cook, Mohd Shaikh – the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain – the brother of a keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri – business manager, Radhika Nihalani – PR manager; Kushal Zaveri – his first TV serial director, Sanjay Sridhar – Chartered Accountant, two former Yash Raj Films staff members, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, Aditya Chopra are a few among others.