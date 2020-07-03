Actor Shekhar Suman was criticised widely after a family member of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput mentioned that he was trying to gain ‘political mileage’ by organising press conferences and speaking about the actor’s demise on social media. Now, Shekhar has responded to the criticism. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, the senior actor mentioned that he is unfazed by these arguments and he doesn’t have any other ulterior motive to fulfill while demanding justice for the late actor. He added that he has had a lot of offers in the past to join various political parties but he has been turning them down. However, now, he is fighting for Sushant because he has gone through the pain of losing a child in the past and he knows exactly what the late actor’s family is going through. Also Read - In Saroj Khan's Last Instagram Post, She Mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise And Said 'You Could Have Spoken to an Elder'

Shekhar was quoted saying, “It’s idiotic that people that I have ulterior motives. Over the years, I have got feelers to enter the fray, but I turned them down. I will seek support from leaders of different parties for the forum.” He went on to say that if Sushant’s family feels that he is initiating the movement for the late actor with a hidden motive, then they are misguided and mistaken. He said, “I can relate to his grief, I have also lost a child (elder son Ayush). If his family is upset with me, they are being misguided, or there has been a misunderstanding. Most people shed tears on Twitter and move on after a tragedy. I don’t want to.” Also Read - Shekhar Suman's Son Adhyayan Supports Father's Involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case, Says he 'Knows Pain of Losing a Son'

Shekhar visited Sushant’s family in Patna earlier this week and organised a press conference with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar – Tejashwi Yadav. When asked about getting political leaders involved in his campaign, the actor said he did so to push for the CBI inquiry in the suicide case. The Dekh Bhai Dekh actor mentioned that he was also trying to get Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the campaign but the COVID-19 situation didn’t allow that. Also Read - Is Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Quitting Bollywood? Leaves Mumbai Forever

“It was to further the cause of the CBI inquiry. Political support can help. I also wanted to call on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but due to COVID-19 restriction, the meeting could not be held. Just because Bihar goes to the polls in October, people are assuming that I have vested interests,” Shekhar explained.

After Shekhar Suman launched an online campaign, several fans and admirers of Sushant are now demanding a CBI inquiry in the actor’s suicide case while the Mumbai Police continue to investigate the matter. Over 30 people have been questioned so far in the case and more have been summoned. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, by hanging himself to a ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai.