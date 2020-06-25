Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s Chartered Accountant’s statement was recorded by the Bandra police on Wednesday. A report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that even as the final postmortem report established that the actor had died due to asphyxia, caused by hanging, the police continued to probe in the matter. A police officer from the Bandra police station told the daily that the late actor’s CA named Sanjay Shridhar was called to record his statement in the matter regarding the actor’s financials. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Postmortem Report Confirms Asphyxia Due to Hanging, Clear Case of Suicide And No Foul Play

Earlier last week, the police had recorded the statement of the representatives of three leading production houses including the Yash Raj Films, and also sought the contract details of the late actor with the banner. The daily added that the representatives of these production houses are still been interrogated to find out if it was due to the banners' contracts and film disputes that the late actor slipped into depression.

As mentioned in the report published in the daily, the Bandra police have so far recorded the statements of 20 related and unrelated people in the case. Apart from the family members, these people include Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his friend and director Mukesh Chhabra, publicist Rohini Iyer, friends Mahesh Shetty and Siddharth Pitani, househelps, and representatives of the production houses.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment in Mont Blanc building of Cater Road. The police had discovered medical prescriptions and antidepressants from the actor’s residence. A report later revealed that Sushant had been taking medicines for a long time but had stopped taking them of late. Even though the final postmortem report has ruled out the involvement of any foul play in the actor’s death, several well-wishers believe that the actor couldn’t have died by suicide. Earlier this week, actor Shekhar Suman launched a campaign alleging that there’s more to Sushant’s death than what meets the eye highlighting that the late actor would have left a suicide note if he had decided to end his life.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur’s court against 8 prominent personalities of Bollywood including Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala. The hearing in the case is due for July 3.