Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt was summoned today by Mumbai Police and he was interrogated for more than two hours in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per the report by ABP Live, the director revealed that he had no intension of casting the late actor in any of his films and clarified that he had not offered any role to Sushant in Sadak 2 nor promised him any film. He further stated that the actor asked Mahesh to sign him in any role in the film. He also revealed that the actor was interested in working with him but there was no discussion signing him or Rhea in Sadak 2.

DNA quoted him saying, "I have given always given a chance to new talents and never promoted nepotism. I met Sushant first in August 2018 and then in January 2020. We never had any conversation on signing him for my film."

He also said that he only met Sushant twice – one was back in 2018 and the other was in 2020. The first time, Sushant showed up to meet the director, and the second time, the director went to meet him when he was keeping unwell in his Bandra apartment. The Arth director revealed that both of them talked about his YouTube channel, books written by Mahesh Bhatt, and other literary stuff. He clarified that there was no conversation related to professional or personal life.

He also stated that he was close to Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty because she worked with him in his film Jalebi.

Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta will be recording his statement in a day or two. Actor Kangana Ranaut is also summoned in connection with the case and has requested Mumbai Police to record her statement in Manali, where she is residing currently since the lockdown is announced.