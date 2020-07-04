MNS chief Raj Thackeray has issued an official statement about the reports of his party’s involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The politician took to Twitter and posted a note stating that his party is not involved in this matter of the film industry and has not asked anyone to seek help from them if the person is a victim of nepotism. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Forensic Lab to Check Cloth Used For Hanging, to do 'Tensile Strength Analysis'

Various reports suggested earlier that MNS leaders have come to the rescue of those who are trying their luck in the film industry but failing because of prevailing nepotism and favouritism. A report in Times of India even published a quote credited to MNS Vice-President Vageesh Sarswat: “If anyone is being harassed in the film industry if any gang is not letting an artist work, the artist should approach MNS. Raj Thackeray’s party will teach anyone practicing nepotism a tough lesson.” Also Read - Star Named After Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans Celebrate as a Certificate Announcing The Same Goes Viral

The official statement issued by Thackeray read, “Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry stands unsettled and controversies are looming large. Some sections had inadvertently attached the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to this issue. The story went ahead to state that if any artist is harassed or a victim of injustice, they can approach the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. This piece was carried and circulated widely. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Reacts on Nepometer: It's a Small Tribute to Him, Not For Profit Voluntary Effort

I want to make it very clear that neither my party, nor it’s various wings are involved in any such controversies/news being spread. Kindly take note of this. Thank you.” (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The demise of 34-year-old actor triggered discussion around the culture of bullying, favouritism, and nepotism in Bollywood because of which many talented outsiders keep losing out on projects and big films.