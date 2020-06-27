Actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case is being investigated by the Bandra Mumbai Police. As per the latest reports by India Today, two former senior officials of Yash Raj Films (YRF) have been questioned by the police. According to police sources, Ashish Singh, former Vice President at YRF and Ashish Patil, who was also with YRF, were the two signatories on the contract with Sushant Singh Rajput with YRF in 2012. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Talks About The Land he Bought on Moon, Says ‘he Used to Watch it With His Telescope Worth Rs 55 Lakh’

As per police sources, Ashish Singh's statement was recorded for around five hours and he has provided details of the contract and also shared other details regarding the association of the actor with YRF till 2015. When India Today asked about the details of the contract and Sushant's exit from YRF, Ashish Singh said, "I cannot divulge details of the contract as it is mentioned in the contract itself. The parting was on very cordial terms and we had been in touch after that. We made two films. Some projects, some films don't work out. He had left YRF five years back and even after that we were in touch. There were no issues. We should pray for him."

Ashish Patil was also questioned on details of the YRF contract with Sushant and he also spoke about other details on Sushant's work and exit from YRF.

Earlier this week, Mumbai police received the contract copy signed between Sushant and YRF. After studying the details of the contract, the two former senior officials were summoned.

Police sources also revealed that Sushant’s family members can be called again to get some more details. Untill now, Sushant’s family members, Rhea Chakraborty, his ex-manager Rohini Iyer, Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty and his household staff have been interrogated.