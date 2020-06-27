Casting director Shanoo Sharma, who works for the Yash Raj Films, was questioned by the Bandra Police on Saturday in the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case. The photos of the famous casting director from outside the Bandra police station surfaced online on Saturday afternoon and were shared by the official Twitter handle of news agency ANI. Shanoo could be seen wearing a mask as she entered inside the police station along with a few others. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Speaks on Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Again, Says Even His Son Adhyayan Had Suicidal Thoughts Due to Depression

Earlier, two former officials of YRF were questioned in the case. As published in a report by Mumbai Mirror, two former top executives of YRF namely Ashish Patil and Ashish Singh were interrogated by the police to find out if Sushant’s film contracts with the leading production house had anything to do with him slipping into depression. Both these top executives were reportedly the ones in the leading positions at the time when Sushant had entered into a contract with YRF in the year 2012. The daily mentioned that even though the police have received a copy that shows Sushant had entered into a contract with the banner, the copy of the document to show how the contract ended in 2015 is still not being given to the police. A source close to the police told the daily: “The questioning largely revolved around the terms of references in the agreement to join and exit the firm by the actor.”

The Mumbai police have so far recorded the statements of 26 people in the case that now include Shanoo Sharma, the former YRF executives, the late actor’s doctors, his domestic helps, friends, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, family members, and his publicist Rohini Iyer.

Meanwhile, a petition against eight Bollywood biggies was filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court. The hearing in the matter is scheduled to happen on July 3. Another petition against Rhea has been filed in the same court alleging the abetment of suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 by hanging himself to a ceiling fan of his apartment at the Mont Blanc building in Bandra. He was 34-years-old.