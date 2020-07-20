Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a stir on social media and people are asking for justice for the late actor. Many are even demanding a CBI inquiry into the case. Now, advocate Seema Samridhi, who handled the Nirbhaya rape case, has reacted to the actor’s death and has questioned police investigation. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Aditya Chopra Reveals Paani Was Shelved Due to Creative Difference With Shekhar Kapur

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, she wrote, “”14 जून को ही डाउट हो गया था कि ये सुसाइड नहीं है।सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की डेड बॉडी को देखकर प्रथमधृष्टता ये एक प्रायोजित मर्डर लग रहा था।गले का निशान जो कहीं से भी फाँसी के फंदे का निशान नहीं लग रहा था;सुसाइड नोट नहीं था,फिर बिना अन्वेषण के मुंबई ने सुसाइड क्यों बताया? (On June 14, a doubt surfaced that it is not suicide. Looking at the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput, it seemed like an alleged murder. The mark on his neck did not seem to be the mark of hanging from anywhere; No, suicide note, then why did they call it a suicide without investigation?)” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s Misses Her ‘Forever Star’, Shares Emotional Video



Earlier, she has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to transfer the case to CBI.

On Saturday, Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films, was summoned by Mumbai Police and he was questioned regarding the film Paani that was shelved off. He told police that the film was not made due to creative difference with Shekhar Kapur and it had nothing to do with Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The actor’s postmortem report stated that he committed suicide. While Mumbai Police investigate the actor’s death, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, suspecting foul play.