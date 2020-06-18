Actor Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case after which she visited the Bandra police station on Thursday. News agency ANI released the photos of Rhea getting out of her car at the Bandra police station to record her statement in the matter. The actor had reportedly been dating Sushant and the duo was also expected to get married by the end of this year. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to Quit Acting And Start Farming', Reveals Rumi Jaffery, Director of Sushant- Rhea Chakraborty Film

Rhea was joined by her family members at the police station. The police have been investigating the case from every angle including professional rivalry in Bollywood that may have led the actor to take the drastic step. No suicide letter was discovered from Sushant’s residence where he hanged himself on June 14. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Property Agent Says Actor Confirmed Wedding With Sushant Singh Rajput

On Wednesday, Sushant’s close friend and the director of his last film Dil Bechara – Mukesh Chhabra also recorded his statement in the matter. The police are expected to talk to every person whom Sushant got in touch with in the last 10 days. Mahesh Shetty, another close friend of the late actor has also recorded his statement in which he reportedly talked about the antidepressants that Sushant had stopped taking for the last few days.

Sushant’s former girlfriend and co-star from Pavitra Rishta – Ankita Lokhande also visited the actor’s Bandra house to meet his family members. She was joined by their friend Sandeep Singh and a few members of the family.

The actor’s funeral took place on Monday, June 15. Many people from the industry paid their last respects to Sushant and reached the cremation ground. This included Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Shraddha Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Ekta Kapoor, Udit Narayan, and Varun Sharma among others.