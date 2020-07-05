Actor Sooraj Pancholi‘s mother Zarina Wahab has spoken out on the trolls linking Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide with her son. In her latest interview with news agency PTI, Zarina said that both her son and Sushant were good friends and used to treat each other like brothers. She called Sooraj ‘helpless’ and mentioned that people who are now targetting the actor have a lot of spare time to drag those who are nowhere associated with Sushant’s personal life. The veteran actor refuted the reports claiming that Sooraj had a link-up with Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian. Also Read - "Is it Not Possible That he Was Murdered?" BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Asks 7 Questions in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

Zarina said that people are cooking up stories on social media and there’s no one who can stop this. The actor said, “People are unnecessarily dragging Sooraj into this. They just need a helpless person to blame everything for. He has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. People are just cooking stories. Sooraj and Sushant were not ‘friends’ as such but they knew each other and they spoke to each other cordially whenever they met. They called each other ‘brother’.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Issues Official Statement

The veteran actor, who has always stood behind her son whenever he was dragged in a controversy related to his former girlfriend Jiah Khan‘s suicide, went on to say that these issues impact Sooraj deeply at a personal level but people are not sensitive about this. Zarina added that his son should be left alone because he has already gone through a lot in his life. “It is not right to take advantage of someone’s helpless situation. People do not fear anybody. I think people have too much free time to do these kinds of things. It is easy to sit behind a computer and talk about people. They don’t think about how these things will affect the concerned person. Sooraj has already gone through so much in his life. How can someone kill someone whom he has known only for a few months?” she explained. Also Read - Star Named After Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans Celebrate as a Certificate Announcing The Same Goes Viral

Earlier, Sooraj, too, debunked the rumours of knowing Disha before she died by suicide in June. He said he had never even heard of her name let alone meeting her. There are many conspiracy theories doing the rounds on social media as fans of Sushant Singh Rajput demand CBI inquiry in the case. The actor died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.