In Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Mumbai Police has today summoned the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The Sadak 2 director was spotted at Santacruz police station and he will be recording a statement in connection with the case. Mahesh arrived in his car and spotted sporting a face shield, gloves, and mask for safety. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Mahesh Bhatt Asked to Reach Bandra Police Station at 12 pm

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a statement, “In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt’s statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon. Karan Johar’s manager has been summoned, and if needed we’ll summon Karan Johar as well.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Kirti Singh Rajput Shares Recent WhatsApp Chat With Late Actor Along With ‘Bhai ki Kahaani’

He will be questioned on the grounds of the fraternity in Bollywood that prevents outsiders from entering the Hindi film industry. The police will also be investigating the case with every angle including professional rivalry involving business angle.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma production’s CEO Apoorva Mehta has received summon from Mumbai Police. She will also be questioned in regards to Sushant’s relationship with Karan Johar and the projects he was involved with the production house.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about Sushant’s death and nepotism in the industry, will also be questioned in the case. However, since Manikarnika actor is staying in Manali since the lockdown, has asked for a team to interrogate her in her hometown. Kangana will not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement but a police team can either visit her or record her statement via electronic medium. Her lawyer, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari also confirmed the same on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police has so far interrogated 37 people in connection with the case including Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, friend Rohini Iyer, Sushant’s friend, and his creative manager Siddharth Pithani, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Keshav – his cook, Mohd Shaikh – the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain – the brother of a keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri – business manager, Radhika Nihalani – PR manager; Kushal Zaveri – his first TV serial director, Sanjay Sridhar – Chartered Accountant, two former Yash Raj Films staff members, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, Aditya Chopra are a few among others.