Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and nepotism prevailing in the industry, has received a summon from Mumbai Police, who are currently investigating the suicide case. The actor has been asked to appear before the Bandra Police and record her statement. However, the Manikarnika actor, who is staying In Manali since the lockdown, has asked for a team to interrogate her in her hometown.

Kangana will not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement but a police team can either visit her or record her statement via electronic medium. Her lawyer, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari also confirmed the same on Twitter.

He tweeted, "Mumbai Police had sent a Notice at Ms Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai residence. I have sent a reply on her behalf , she is committed to helping in getting Sushant Singh Rajput Justice. Hopefully, Mumbai Police will co-operate. (sic)"

Mumbai Police had sent a Notice at Ms Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai residence. I have sent reply on her behalf , she is committed to helping in getting Sushant Singh Rajput Justice. Hopefully Mumbai Police will co-operate @KanganaTeam — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment for the same. Mumbai Police is investigating the case and have summoned over 30 people in the suicide case including family members, friend Mahesh Shetty, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his manager, household staff and other eminent celebrities of the industry such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shekhar Kapur among others.