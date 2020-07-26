In Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, not Karan Johar’s manager but Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta has received the summon from Mumbai Police. As per the ETimes report, the leading portal has received an update on the same. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: From Mahesh Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut, Mumbai Police Summon People For Further Investigation

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a statement, "In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon. Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we'll summon Karan Johar as well."

It has also been reported that Karan's manager Reshma Shetty has recorded her statement on July 11 with Mumbai Police. Mahesh Bhatt and Apoorva Mehta will be interrogated on the grounds of the fraternity in Bollywood that prevents outsiders from entering the Hindi film industry. The police will also be investigating the case with every angle including professional rivalry involving business angle.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut reacted to the announcement and slammed police claiming that they are making a joke of Sushant’s ‘murder’. She also accused police of ‘shameless nepotism’ in issuing the summons. She tweeted, “So Karan Johar’s manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray’s best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations.”

“How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye?”, she continued.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence.