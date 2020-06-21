A new petition has been filed in Bihar in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, a man named Kundan Kumar, who’s a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur has filed a petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar against the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In the petition, Rhea has been accused of abetting the actor’s suicide, and the hearing in the matter is scheduled to be held on June 24. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Speaks on Being a Nepotism Product After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'Yes, I am Privileged'

Ever since the actor died by suicide on June 14 by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai, there's been a lot of anguish among people, especially in the late actor's home state Bihar. This is the second such petition in a week that has been filed before the CJM's court in Muzaffarpur. Earlier, a local advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition against many prominent movie personalities for allegedly boycotting Sushant and indirectly forcing him to die. The complaint was filed against Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The daily reported that the said petition was filed under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke break of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The hearing in the case is scheduled to happen on July 3.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, June 17, Rhea was questioned by the police in the case. It is believed that she was interrogated for 11 hours after which she came out of the Bandra police station and folded hands in front of the media while refusing to answer anything related to the case.