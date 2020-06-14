Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise has left the entire country mourning the big loss. The actor was not just loved for his acting skills but also for his humility, friendship and relationships. He was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty and even though they had not officially talked about their relationship in the media, there were rumours about their wedding. Now, while talking to news channel IndiaTV, Sushant’s cousin revealed that the actor was to get married in November this year. He didn’t reveal the name of the girl but said that the family was gearing up for the wedding and preparations were on to visit Mumbai soon. It was going to be a private wedding in Mumbai with just a few family members and friends. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: As Police Struggles to Find Suicide Note, Twitter Recalls Dialogue From Chhichhore

Sushant's family members, especially father, is devastated. He is currently in Patna and has fallen unconscious. The relatives and neighbours are reportedly with the late actor's father to take care of his health. Sushant's dead body has been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where he has been first tested for COVID-19, The postmortem will be done if the actor is found negative for the coronavirus.

Sushant's sister and her husband have already reached the hospital along with a few close friends. Visuals of the actor's sister from outside the hospital are currently flashing on the news channels.

Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression and was taking medicines. However, no official confirmation on the same has been made yet by the police. One of the actor’s servants informed the police after finding his dead body in his room on Sunday morning. The Bandra police did not discover any suicide note and the probe in the case is still on.

May his soul rest in peace!