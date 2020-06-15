Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death has put the focus on the importance of mental health, especially in the industry where actors are often credited for living a parallel life. As Sushant committed suicide at the age of 39, several film stars reacted saying they didn’t know that the actor was going through so much pain. However, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt, mentioned that he ‘saw it coming’. While talking to news channel Times Now on Sunday, Bhatt said he could see that Sushant was a ‘disturbed soul.’ The filmmaker added that there was something with the actor which was ‘not connected.’ Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Getting Married in November, Actor's Cousin Reveals All

Admitting that he had met Sushant a year-and-a-half ago for Sadak 2, Bhatt said, “He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong.” The filmmaker also said that he feared the actor was ‘going the Parveen Babi way’. The director went on to tell all that the young generation should not head out to make a career in the film industry if they are not ready to ‘cope up with the stress.’ Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Property And Net Worth: Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Telescope And Stylish Bikes-Cars

Bhatt’s statements didn’t go down well with veteran singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo who schooled the director on social media and said that it was quite insensitive for Mukesh Bhatt to say that he could sense something was wrong with Sushant and yet he didn’t take any efforts to help him. The Union Minister wrote on Facebook that he was ‘anguished to hear’ Bhatt’s statements and if not for anything else, the director could have lent a helping hand as a fatherly figure. He wrote, “Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that’s fair enough but it’s a shame that he didn’t act or help him out as a fatherly figure.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reacts to News of Sushant Singh Rajput Commiting Suicide

Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that’s fair enough but it’s a shame that he didn’t act or help him out as a fatherly figure — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday, June 15, by hanging himself to a ceiling fan. The actor was reportedly getting married in November and was also on anti-depressants. May his soul rest in peace!