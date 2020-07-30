Former Union Minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has been pitching for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, as the late actor’s family files an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Swamy has released a 26-point note to prove that it’s not a suicide but murder. In his tweet that is now going viral, Swamy has made a list of 26 things that allegedly prove Sushant was murdered and he didn’t die by suicide as informed by the Mumbai Police. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty News: Patna Police Say They Haven't Contacted Her Yet, Reports of Her Absconding Are False

The list made by Swamy includes everything from the marks on SSR's body to the shape of the strangulation mark on his neck and also includes questions like why no table-chair was found in his room, why his eyes didn't pop out or froth didn't come from the mouth. In one of the points, he also objects to the stoic silence of Sushant's friends, none of whom has come out to say that it wasn't a suicide.

Earlier, Swamy’s appointed lawyer Ishkaran Singh had objected to Mumbai Police calling this a clear case of suicide alleging that in most cases, this kind of death is registered as a mysterious death or an accidental death. The BJP leader is also of the opinion that Rhea has been used as a scapegoat by those who are involved in the alleged murder.

“The Mumbai Movie Mafia has decided to dump a female actress so that potentially a murder case becomes a quarrel case( Lafhda in Mumbai Hindi) for ₹15 crores. The female is easy to sacrifice for M3 to deflect the case,” (sic) Swamy wrote in another tweet.

The Mumbai Movie Mafia has decided to dump a female actress so that potentially a murder case becomes a quarrel case( Lafhda in Mumbai Hindi) for ₹15 crores. The female is easy to sacrifice for M3 to deflect the case — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have questioned around 40 people in the SSR case and maintained that there’s no foul play in the actor’s death. On Wednesday, the actor’s father accused Rhea of abetment of suicide and registered an FIR at Patna police station. While the investigation still goes on, the fans and admirers continue to push for a CBI probe in the matter.

Sushant died on June 14 and the police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34-years-old.