Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, actor Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to talk about something that he has been standing up for a year. The veteran actor believes that Sushant didn't die by suicide but was murdered and that's what he mentioned in his tweet on the morning of June 14, 2021, Monday.

Demanding justice for the late actor, Shekhar tweeted to allege that Sushant's 'culprits' are roaming free and the authorities should do something to restore the public's faith. "It's my firm belief that SSR was murdered brutally and did not commit suicide.And if that's the case why are the culprits roaming around scot free?why justice is being delayed?why there is no closure???and many more unanswered questions.we need all d answers (sic)," he wrote.

Also Read - Remembering Sushant: Pavitra Rishta Co-Actor Amit Sarin on Working With Him And Why Pavitra Rishta 2 Will Never Be The Same

In another tweet, Shekhar Suman remembered Sushant for being ‘extremely talented’. He alleged that the actor died of ‘pressures’ of establishment and relationship. His tweet read: “Remembering v v fondly Sushant Singh Rajput one amongst us yet one above us.A courageous and an extremely talented loving caring man who succumbed to the pressures and norms of the society establishment and relationships.

We all miss you.❤

#JusticeForSSR (sic)”

Sushant died on June 14. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. While the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, Sushant’s family filed a separate case in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of his death) and a few others alleging abetment to suicide. The case is still being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while a separate drug case linked to the SSR death case is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Nothing concrete has emerged in any of the investigations so far.

Shekhar Suman, Kangana Ranaut, and many other Bollywood personalities have been alleging that Sushant didn’t take his own life but there was a conspiracy behind his death. No agency has found anything that can justify these claims yet. However, the probe is still on.

May he rest in peace!