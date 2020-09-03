The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, grilled Sushant Singh Rajput‘s business partner Varun Mathur. During the investigation in the money laundering case, it was reportedly found out that SSR allegedly wanted to do many projects including a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and a virtual reality-based film in which he wanted to play 12 different roles. News channel India Today reported that Varun and SSR had opened a company named Innsaei Venture Pvt Ltd., however, they shut the company down in the year 2019, just a year after its launch. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Close Friend' Sandip Ssingh Under CBI Radar, to be Summoned Soon

The channel added that Sushant had been planning to do various projects under this company and the virtual reality film was his most ambitious project in which he had planned to portray the roles of several prominent figures from the Indian history like Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, and Mother Teresa, among others. The Sourav Ganguly biopic also seemed feasible while planning but once things come into perspective, SSR dropped the idea of making it.

The report also mentioned that the expenditure by SSR and Varun's firm was Rs 8 lakh while the late actor had only invested Rs 50,000 into it apart from taking care of small expenses like travelling and organising meetings.

The ED is currently investigating the money laundering case after SSR’s father lodged an FIR in Bihar accusing the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from his bank account. The federal agency will also be questioning National level billiards player Rishabh Thakkar who’s friends with Rhea. He is also likely to be questioned for links in the drugs case which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau.