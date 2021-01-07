The Bombay High Court has reserved its order in the application filed by the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sisters to quash FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The court has also observed that the late actor was sober, innocent, and a very good human being. The bench comprising of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, “From his face, one can make out that he was innocent.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty To 'Bounce Back' On Silver Screen With Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre

Sushant's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, said that the medicines could have been referred to by doctors through telemedicine as per the ICMR telemedicine guidelines adding that this is the main part that is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she was aware that Sushant was taking medications which also led to an altercation between the two but she was not aware of the prescription until they were leaked on social media by his sisters.

While presenting Rhea’s statement, Maneshinde said, “I pointed out to his household help that he was mixing narcotic substances with the medicines that he was taking. It was going to be a dangerous cocktail. I was aware that he was taking medications and I had an altercation with him on that, but I was not aware of the prescription. When the prescription was leaked in social media, I realised it was on the advice if his sisters. So I realized that it could be a cause of his suicide. I have said in my complaint, that these medicines were prescribed by a doctor who had never prescribed him before. They were prescribed without seeing him physically. Telemedicine can be prescribed only with prior consultation with the doctor.”

On behalf of Rhea, he said, “My complaint is in relation to a forged prescription of medicines. The circumstances that I am pointing out that should also be examined. His family is concerned with the cause of his death. They say I am responsible, I am giving different circumstances for investigation.”

The court has reserved its order and has asked all parties to submit written statements.

