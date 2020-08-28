Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family’s lawyer has commented on the new pictures of the late actor’s dead body that were accessed by Times Now. In his latest interview with the channel, advocate Vikas Singh said that the pictures that earlier went viral were morphed but the latest pictures show that SSR was strangulated to death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother Calls Rhea Chakraborty's Interview 'Fake And Planned', Says 'She Can't Escape Justice Now'

“I got some pictures earlier also on a WhatsApp group and I shared them with somebody in the forensic department, and he said that the pictures being circulated earlier were morphed,” he said. The lawyer added that the latest pictures were clicked by SSR’s sister Meetu Singh and proved the murder theory behind SSR’s death. He was quoted saying, “These lines on the neck, I got to know from somebody, these don’t look like death by hanging at all. This looks like death by strangulation.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Claustrophobic, Here is All You Need to Know About Claustrophobia

He also said that around 70 pictures were taken during the post-mortem but the report has a lot of loopholes. He has also alleged that the statements made by SSR’s staff in which they mentioned that the late actor had juice on the morning of June 14 were wrong. He said that the post-mortem report didn’t mention the presence of juice inside the late actor’s stomach. Singh said he talked to doctors who told him if the death had happened after he had taken juice, then it would have still remained in his stomach. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Smoke Marijuana: Rhea Chakraborty Makes More Revelations

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his alleged suicide. The actor has denied all the allegations and is currently being interrogated by the CBI, along with others namely Siddharth Pithani, SSR’s former cook, watchman, and manager.