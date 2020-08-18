Sushant Singh Rajput’s former accountant Rajat Mewati opened up about Rhea Chakraborty and shared that after September 2019 things changed and there were no transparency left between the actor and his staff members. Speaking to Zee Media, he said that he was the senior-most staff member and looked after his finance. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Money Laundering Case: Actor's Father Questioned by ED, Alleges Transfer of Rs 15 Crore to Rhea Chakraborty's Account

He was quoted as saying, “I was the senior-most staff of Sushant Singh Sir. I was with him from 2018 to January 2020. I used to work as an accountant and looked after finance. After Priyanka madam’s departure, Rhea Chakraborty was seen more in SSR’s house. Shruti Modi also came home in July 2019. But things started changing after September 2019. There was no transparency in things, which was present between the boss (Sushant Singh) and us. Rhea slowly removed the staff members. First, she removed Ashok and then me.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Allegation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family, Says ‘Sister Priyanka Got Drunk And Groped Me Which Strained Our Relationship’

He shared that Sushant used to take medicines but as per him, he was not in depression. He also stated that the expenses increased. He said, “Sushant Singh sir was taking medicines, I do not know what medicines were there but according to me he was not in depression but was suffering from dengue. Was told that he was taking dengue medicines but after a month’s time, the medicines were still on. After the release of the expenses, there was a big difference in expenses and it looked increased.”

Speaking to Times Now, Mewati said that Shruti Modi and Siddharth Pithani were hired by Rhea. He even told that he was fired over the phone by Shruti Modi and alleged that she didn’t let him have a face to face conversation with the late actor. He even alleged that Rhea was into black magic.

Meanwhile, Mewati was grilled by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty.