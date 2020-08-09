Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared a picture of the ‘gratitude list’ that was allegedly penned down by the late actor. In the note, the Chhichhore actor has allegedly listed down seven things that he was grateful for towards Rhea and her family. He wrote that he is grateful for Bebu (Rhea), Sir (Rhea’s father), Ma’am (Rhea’s mother), Millu (Showik Chakraborty), and Fudge (Rhea’s dog). In the last two lines, he wrote that he was grateful for life and for all the love in it. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's WhatsApp Chats to Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani And Sister Priyanka Out

However, the note has raised many questions and as soon as the picture surfaced the social media, netizens started comparing it with the handwriting note of Sushant’s 50 dreams that he had penned down and shared it on Twitter. Many deemed it as the fake list and a ‘fake note’. Dipak Wagle, Director of Truth Labs told Times of India, “The writing obtained through the lawyer’s post is not sufficient for document examination as it lacks so many letters, words, capital letters (which were in Sushant handwritten posts).” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Roommate Siddharth Pithani Doesn't Visit ED For Questioning Despite Being Summoned

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rhea has shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat she had with Sushant with India Today where the late actor believed that his sister Priyanka was manipulating his friend Siddharth Pithani. The chat reads, “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar,” he writes. In the next message, Sushant continues, “You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye.” Also Read - Mumbai Police on IPS Vinay Tiwari: BMC Put Him Under Quarantine, Not us

He then calls his sister ‘pure eveil’ and writes to Priyanka, “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol. If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.”

On Friday, Rhea was interrogated for around nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate. Her brother Showik and business manager Shruti Modi was also questioned.