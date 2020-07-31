As the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in the Sushant Singh Rajput death, a copy of the late actor’s bank account details is doing the rounds now. Accessed by many news channels including Times Now and Zee News, the details show that some amount of money has been transferred to the company’s bank account which was owned by both Rhea Chakraborty and SSR, while another transaction showed the late actor’s money being spent on the flights and hotel expenses of Rhea’s brother Shovik Chakraborty. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Subramanian Swamy Explains Why Mumbai Police Didn't File FIR

The revelation was made after SSR’s father filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetment of suicide, and taking away a number of Rs 15 crore from the late actor’s account. After registering the case, the Bihar Police flew down to Mumbai to get the details from the banks, and record the statement of the actor’s house-help, and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Says The Late Actor’s Family Pressurised Him to go Against Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea, who has denied all the allegations levelled by SSR’s father, has moved Supreme Court to seek the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai stating that she fears Bihar govt will not be ‘impartial’ in its probe. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Mahesh Shetty Makes Shocking Revelation, Bihar Police to Make Him a Prime Witness

Meanwhile, Ankita, while talking to Times Now, strictly denied having been in touch with either Sushant or Rhea in the last four years. She said that she and SSR never talked after the breakup and she never met Rhea nor did she give any statement about her allegedly harassing the late actor.

In another development, the Bihar government has appointed ex-Attorney General M Rohatgi to represent them in the Supreme Court against Rhea’s petition.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai police said that it was a suicide, adding that the actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The fans, admirers, and many leading politicians including Mayawati, and Subramanian Swamy have been pushing for a CBI inquiry in the case.