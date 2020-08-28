Sushant Singh Rajput‘s cousin, Neeraj Bablu, has called Rhea Chakraborty‘s interview fake and planned. In his latest statement to Zee News, Neeraj said that the actor knew she cannot escape the law now and that’s the reason she orchestrated the entire interview right before going in for a CBI probe in the matter. Neeraj said that it’s clear from her WhatsApp chats that she had allegedly been taking drugs. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Smoke Marijuana: Rhea Chakraborty Makes More Revelations

His statement read: "Rhea's interview is entirely planned. She managed the media and gave an interview to protect herself because she knows she's exposed. What is the point of talking to the media after such a long time? Talking to the media right before the CBI investigation only shows that this was all conspired by her. There are different kinds of people in the media."

The Enforcement Directorate which was probing a money laundering case against Rhea wrote to the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday after recovering a deleted WhatsApp chat between her and SSR's flatmate Samuel Miranda that proved that the drugs were allegedly supplied to both SSR and Rhea. "It's clear from her WhatsApp chat that drugs were being used. The Narcotics department is also conducting an investigation. Rhea cannot escape the justice now," he said.

Rhea has denied all the allegations calling them nothing but a ‘mere story’ curated by those who want to frame her in the case. She said that she wants to know the truth like everyone else and she’s cooperating with all the agencies to make sure that SSR gets justice.