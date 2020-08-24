Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has written a blog to clarify that he doesn’t know all the details about the case. In his blog dated August 23, 2020, Vishal wrote that he is not the right person to ask about the details of the case because he had stopped talking to the late actor after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life in 2019. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Spirit Video by Steve Huff Was Fake; This is How You Were Fooled by Paranormal Expert

He wrote, "Whatever I write on this blog is based on my relationship and chemistry with Sushant and some second-hand information I might have gotten from the FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members. I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019."

Vishal added that both he and SSR were friends before he got married to the actor's sister in 2007 after which they were constantly in touch as family members. However, that bond broke when Rhea took charge of the late actor's life in 2019 and they stopped talking to each other.

“I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onward and it was only since 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019,” the post further read.

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his alleged suicide. After a lot of hullabaloo, the CBI took over the case and the probe is currently on.