Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has launched 'Nepometer', an app which will provide score and rating on nepotism and independent Bollywood films and TV shows. Reacting t the response the app is receiving on social media, Vishal said that it a small tribute to Sushant and it is not for profit voluntary effort.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "We're still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother's idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It's a small tribute to Sushant. It's a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn't our 1st priority." (sic)

On June 25, he announced the launch of the app and tweeted, “Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR” (sic)

The news was announced on Twitter with the caption, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide ratings for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.”

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

The first film rated on Thursday on the Nepometer is Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming “Sadak 2”, starring Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in the cast, and produced by their uncle Mukesh Bhatt. According to the Nepometer, the film is 98 per cent Nepotistic!

Sushant was found hanging on July 14 at his residence. The police investigation is underway and so far 28 people have been investigated in connection with the case.