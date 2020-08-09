Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has slammed a news article that called out ‘toxic Bihari families’ for putting pressure on their male children. Responding to the article, he said that the article not only affected his loved ones but people from Bihar in general. He said, “I wanted to let it go since, despite the tragedy in the family, I have to work just like many of Sushant’s other family members and after a long work-week, I was reluctant about addressing these issues. But decided otherwise since I found out that this was affecting not only my loved ones but people from Bihar in general.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Chakraborty Grilled By ED For 18 Hours

The author of the article claimed that Sushant's family is refusing to accept the depression narrative. To which Vishal wrote, "Mental health is an outcome of biology and the environment. Rhea Chakraborty had created a hostile environment for him including gaslighting, blackmailing, alienating, covert medication, overt overmedication, and so on. I will accept my mistake if it is proven in a court of law that Sushant's condition wasn't aggravated by the environment around him."

He further wrote that depression doesn’t always lead people to suicide. Sharing the tweet, he wrote, “This is where Jyoti’s stereotypical “toxic Bihari family” trope gets debunked. The FIR didn’t say that my father-in-law couldn’t stand Ankita. The FIR mentions one specific person called Rhea and giving it an anti-feminist flare is toxic journalism.”

Dismissing the contention that Bihari families can’t stand girlfriends, he wrote, “Many people know that Sushant dated Ankita (Lokhande) for at least six years and they lived together for a good portion of that relationship. People have seen great pictures of Ankita and Sushant’s family together and almost everyone knows that some members of Sushant’s family, including my wife, are in constant touch with Ankita.”

“I am from Bihar as well and my parents don’t have any toxic attitude towards my wife, who was also my girlfriend for nearly four years before I got married and we have been married for thirteen years”, he continued.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of abetting the suicide and fraud.