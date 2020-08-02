Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has shared a long post and slammed the therapist who said that the late actor was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ and called Rhea Chakraborty his ‘strongest support’. Vishal said that he saw Sushant last in July 207 during his trip to India and also said that they shared a ‘healthy relationship’ over the years’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Therapist Opens up on Actor's Mental Health, Says 'He Was Suffering From Bipolar Disorder'

He said, "I have known him since 1997 (my 8th grade) since his sister Shweta (my wife now), he and I went to the same school. Shweta and I were in the same grade and he was a grade junior." He added that even though he moved to US in 2006, he was in touch with the actor till early 2019.

He asserted that calling FIR against Rhea Chakraborty a 'misogynistic' is wrong. "My first point is that caring about women's issues is not incompatible with filing criminal charges against a female suspect. Calling criminal charges against Rhea misogynistic is an incorrect assessment of the situation. While on average, more men tend to engage in criminal behavior, criminality is not outside the purview of women", he added.

He continued, “The reason I said ‘special’ is that it’s nearly impossible to completely eliminate stigma from health issues. For eg., if there is a person suffering from diabetes, there will be some amount of stigma about his/her lifestyle even if this person was genetically predisposed. Similarly, whether we like it or not, there is no country in the world where stigma around mental health is zero.”

Claiming that disclosing mental health information by a psychotherapist is not only ‘unethical’ but also ‘illegal’. He wrote, “owever, since there is an enormous amount of stigma today, mental health information is protected by the law of the land. Disclosing mental health information by a psychotherapist/psychologist is not only unethical but also illegal (except for certain circumstances which don’t apply here). I leave it to my father-in-law to press charges on this matter.”

Vishal went on to question Susan and how could she have made assessment in less than two months as it takes six years on average to diagnose after the onset of symptoms. He slams the therapist and says that Susan very conveniently diagnosed Sushant in less than two months, perhaps in a couple of appointments. He wrote, “Diagnosing mental disorders is an arduous task and diagnosing someone Bipolar (I or II) is even more so. Not only do you have to observe the person very closely, but you also have to observe them over long periods of time (it takes six years on average to diagnose after the onset of symptoms). Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months (perhaps over a couple of appointments), with a life-changing diagnosis.”

Vishal also points out that Susan not only had the ‘audacity to disclose the information on public domain’ but also made it clear that treatment was sought by Rhea and not by the actor himself. “Prior to October/November 2019 (and certainly prior to meeting Rhea), as far as I know, no one who has lived with Sushant has ever complained about his mental health, nor has Sushant himself. The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century. There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms). And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care.”

As per Vishal, the fact that Rhea set up Sushant’s appointment and was present at every session could be a sign of ‘keeping a tab on Sushant’s conversation with the psychotherapist’. He also alleged that she may have been doing it to keep evidence of mental health issues so that it can be used later for blackmail or to justify the firm control on his resources.

Rhea’s presence at the therapist’s office would mean that Sushant had no privacy to discuss ‘what was bothering him was Rhea’s gaslighting and blackmail’. He also asserted that ther ‘more pertinent helth issue that needs to be discussed was that of Narcissistic Personality Discorder and/or sociopathy/psychopathy for Rhea’.

He further wrote, “Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea, based on the information in the public domain. Antisocial Personality Disorder is the more technical term for sociopathy/psychopathy and could be potentially diagnosed for Rhea (I am not diagnosing, only suggesting). Based on what happened, gaslighting seems to fit the bill, in addition to other methods of confinement and control. Again, I have every right to question based on the information in the public domain and unlike Barkha Dutt, I am NOT privy to the statements from Rhea’s psychotherapist and I am not disclosing private mental health information.”

Vishal added, “Based on the evidence in the public domain so far and the claims in the FIR, Rhea is the prime suspect in this case. It will indeed be a shocking surprise to the entire nation if it is found in the court of law that she was a loving partner and not an opportunist who eliminated most of Sushant’s ties with his family and friends.”

He expressed that he is ‘dissapointed’ with Barkha Dutt’ss coverage and wrote, “Unless proven in the court of law that Sushant took his own life because of a mental illness that happened without any foul play (gaslighting, blackmail, covert medication, or overt overmedication), this is NOT the example to use to create awareness around mental illness. Even if proven in the court of law, the only thing that can be even remotely used is the awareness aspect of it with the intention to help and never the intimate details of the diagnosis or disclosure of diagnosis from the mental health professional.”

“Barkha Dutt could have chosen to emphasize the financial angle. Most crimes have a financial angle and when there are so many pointers (from regular cash withdrawals and large expenses to shell companies), she chose to NOT focus on them and that does reek of agenda”, he added.