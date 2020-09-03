Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s self-acclaimed best friend Sandip Ssingh is going to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As reported by Times Now, Sandip’s active participation in performing the hospital formalities and finishing the funeral work on June 14 and June 15 have made the CBI team take notice of his ‘closeness’ to the late actor. The federal probing agency has decided to call in Sandip for questioning. However, the date on which he will be called to record his statement is yet to be decided. Also Read - SSR Case: Mumbai Police Forced Family to Sign Statement in Marathi - 5 Big Statements by Lawyer Vikas Singh

Apart from consoling SSR’s sister Meetu Singh at the Cooper hospital, Sandip was also seen running at the Mont Blanc apartment where the late actor allegedly died by suicide on June 14. He was also in touch with the ambulance drivers who came to take SSR’s mortal remains to the hospital for post-mortem. Sandip also signed many important documents, which is another topic of major concern for the federal investigation team. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh's Connection With Drugs And Bollywood to be Probed by CBI, Says Maha-HM Anil Deshmukh

After SSR’s death, Sandip also made emotionally exhausting social media posts about how he was close to the late actor and how they had planned to work together soon. However, the late actor’s family refused to recognise him. In their statement, SSR’s family mentioned that they didn’t know of any friend named Sandip. SSR’s girlfriend at the time of death, Rhea Chakraborty, too, said that she never met or heard of Sandip from Sushant in the last one year. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Latest Statement About Sandip Ssingh: I Don't Know Him, Where Was he?

It is also believed that the late actor’s call records never showed Sandip in touch with him in the last 10 months. Apart from the CBI, two agencies – Enforcement Directorate, and Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating separate angles in the case.

