Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj was questioned by the CBI on Friday. The pictures of Neeraj being taken by the CBI officials in a car to their guest house are currently going viral on social media.

Before being questioned by the CBI, Neeraj appeared on news channel Times Now and talked about the unfortunate day when he saw Sushant's body hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment. Neeraj made a strong statement while talking to the channel and said that the late actor has indeed died by suicide.

"It is not a murder, he had committed suicide. As soon as I got downstairs, he locked the door within 10 minutes. He generally didn't do that. And I went upstairs just 5 minutes later to ask him what to cook. I found that it was locked. I don't think it is murder because he did everything within 5 minutes and we were nearby. If it was murder, we would have seen someone coming. And if at all someone had come to murder him, we would have not let that happen. And usually, when he bolts the door, we never disturbed him after the first doorbell assuming he would be asleep," he explained.

Neeraj once again reiterated that Siddharth Pithani was the first person who entered inside Sushant’s room and saw his body hanging to the ceiling fan. He said that he came out looking utterly shocked with his head held down and couldn’t speak. There were three people in the room who allegedly found SSR’s body – Neeraj, Siddharth, and their house manager Deepesh.

“The first person to enter was Sidharth Pithani after he called a locksmith broke open the door. There were three of us there – Siddharth Pithani, Deepesh, and then me. As soon as we entered the room, we saw sir hanging by the fan. Sidharth held his head and rushed out of the room. We didn’t even go into the room after that out of fear,” Neeraj said.

CBI is also expected to question all the witnesses individually to find if any of them have given a contradictory statement to the police.