Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and house staff Dipesh Sawant arrived today at DRDO guesthouse where the SIT Team of the CBI has been residing in Mumbai. As per the Times Now reports, they were called in for another round of interrogation as the team believes they found ‘some inconsistencies’ in their statements. This will be Pathani’s second round of interrogation and Neeraj’s third. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Makes Second Visit at Actor's Residence, Quizzes Landlord

As per the reports, the CBI team will interrogate the statements of those who were at the scene before the police could arrive. The SIT members also collected statements recorded by Mumbai Police apart from the evidence that they have collected in their two-months of investigation. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Neighbour Noticed Suspicious Activity on June 13, Says 'Lights Were Switched-off Unusually Early at Night'

Earlier, Sushant’s cousin Kumar Singh Bablu said that Sandip and Siddharth Pithani should be arrested. “CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani’s face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant”, he said.

He further said, “Another colleague of Sushant, Sandeep also started giving clean chits to people on the media just ten days after my cousin’s death. He was acting like a gangster. I have confidence that CBI will investigate and come to a result in this case. My belief is that the third degree is important to get the truth out in this case.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai locksmith – who helped open the door of the room where actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 – has now broken his silence after two months. Rafique Shaikh said he was not permitted inside the room and left the flat soon after breaking open the complicated lock and collecting his professional fees. Neeraj Singh had told the Mumbai Police investigators that the “chaviwala” (Shaikh) was paid Rs 2,000 as demanded – but he was asked “not to push the door in”.