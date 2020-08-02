Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s cook Neeraj talked to a news channel on Saturday evening and made some revelations about June 14, the day when Sushant allegedly died by suicide as per the Mumbai Police. Neeraj, who was one of the staff members of the late actor said that night before, on June 13, the actor didn’t have dinner but he asked the staff to prepare mango shake for him. Neeraj said that it was he, Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda, who saw SSR hanging to the ceiling fan of his room and took his body down. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Says in Last 1 Year Sushant Was Not Much Visible, Asks ‘Why Was he Changing His Number’

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: All That Happened on June 14

Adding what SSR had for breakfast that day, Neeraj told India Today, "On June 14th morning, he came out of his room and asked for chilled water. But, he was not feeling well and seemed tense. Keshav asked him what he wanted for breakfast and sir said he wanted nariyal pani [coconut water], orange juice and banana. While he drank nariyal pani and orange juice, he said he will have banana later. When Keshav went to ask what sir wanted to have for lunch, there was no reply."

He went on to narrate, "His door was locked from the inside and he was not answering any calls. That's when we called his sister [Meetu] and she asked us to try and open the door.

Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda And Neeraj saw Sushant hanging

Neeraj said that when they were unable to open the door, they called the locksmith who broke the door lock. He said that Pithani and Miranda waited for the locksmith to leave after which they opened the door and found SSR’s body hanging. Neeraj said that the late actor’s sister asked them to bring his body down and while they tried to give him CPR, nothing worked.

“We all saw his body hanging from the ceiling. His sister [Meetu] asked us to bring his body down. By the time we lowered him, his sister had arrived. We tried pressing his chest. Then, when we removed the cloth, we saw a mark on his neck.”

Sushant Singh Rajput started feeling unwell after his trip to Europe with Rhea Chakraborty

Neeraj also talked about Rhea Chakraborty‘s presence in Sushant’s life and how he started behaving unwell after their Europe trip. He said that both Rhea and Sushant were in a happy relationship but something changed after the Europe trip and she also once threatened Neeraj about his job. “Once, she threatened me to leave the job during the lockdown as I was talking to a kachara wala without wearing a mask. But, sir said he will take care of it. The house atmosphere was very good. If Rhea leaves the house even for a few minutes, Sushant sir wouldn’t even eat. Rhea’s brother Showik and his other friends visit home often and they used to have fun,” he said.

Both the Bihar Police and the Mumbai Police are now investigating the case.