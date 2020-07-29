Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has claimed that a huge amount of money has been transferred into Rhea Chakraborty’s account. He said that a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joints accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side. Neeraj Kumar said, “An FIR has been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the father of Sushant Singh as a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side. This is the issue of probe and police will go there and investigate the matter after that everything will be revealed.” Also Read - Truth Wins! Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty

In the FIR made by Krishna Kishor Singh at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police Station, he has alleged that Rhea and her relatives ‘committed fraud’ and ‘pressurised the actor for financial gains’. He has also alleged that Rhea ‘got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor’s Father Says Mumbai Police Wasn’t Registering FIR, Forcing Them to Give Names of Production House

FIR also claims, “Rhea took Sushant to her own house & self-medicated him, and moreover, also got him overdosed on medicines. Rhea and her family slowly started capturing his belongings and also kept his phone with them. Rhea took the decisions when Sushant received film offers and laid conditions that he will accept role only with Rhea in lead.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Police to Probe Late Actor’s Bank Statements to Cross Check Claims Against Rhea Chakraborty

“When Sushant started running low on finances, Rhea left & blocked him. Rhea stole his gadgets, jewellery and documents before leaving. Sushant called my daughter & told her that Rhea could trap him”, states FIR.

KK Singh has also alleged that around 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and has transferred to accounts he had no link with. The IR reads, “She used his credit and debit cards for squandering money and compelled him to take the drastic step. Around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him. Moreover, all her expenses except for the air tickets were reportedly borne by Sushant when she went for an ad shoot to Europe.”

The four-member team of Bihar Police has reached Mumbai and will be checking Sushant’s bank statements and transactions made to Rhea Chakraborty.