Adding more to the list of statements that are being discussed actively in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a family friend has revealed that the late actor was anxious after the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Thoughts About Suicide, Recalls an Old Conversation

Talking to Republic TV, a family friend named Smita Parikh said that SSR’s sister Mitu Singh told her how her brother was worried after the alleged suicide of Disha. Mitu also allegedly told her how she kept trying to call and text Sushant on the night of June 13 but he didn’t respond. She added that she, on the morning of June 14, called Siddharth Pithani after failing to reach her brother and he told her that he had taken a glass of juice and gone to his room to take some sleep. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Says 'My Brother Had no Godfather'

Smita said that Mitu had been sensing something fishy then. Mitu told her friend that SSR kept saying ‘ab ye log mujhe nahi chodenge (they are not going to spare me now)‘ after learning about Disha’s death and that irked her. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence, Slams Those Questioning Mumbai Police

Smita explained, “On 14th June, Sushant and her sister were going to have family time on Sunday afternoon. On the 13th night, his sister calls him he doesn’t pick up the phone, she texts him and he doesn’t reply, which is very unusual. In the morning, she calls Pithani and she asked him where is he and why is he not responding, and she’s been told that he just asked for juice and he went back and now he’s sleeping.”

Sushant’s case is currently being investigated by both the Bihar and the Mumbai police. On Wednesday this week, SSR’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna accusing her of abetment of suicide. This made Bihar police reach Mumbai to begin the investigation in which they recorded the statements of Ankita, SSR’s domestic helps, his sister, and visited the bank to access the account details of the late actor.