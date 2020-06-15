Actor Kriti Sanon‘s sister Nupur Sanon mourned the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. The actor posted a never-seen-before throwback photo of Sushant hugging her and used heartbreak emojis in the caption of his post. The aspiring actor also lashed out at the trolls for trolling both her and her sister Kriti on social media. Kriti has not made any post on Sushant’s death, neither has she made any statement and that’s the reason she is being criticised and trolled on social media. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Getting Married in November, Actor's Cousin Reveals All

Nupur made a separate post on Instagram mentioning the kind of comments and messages she and her sister are receiving from the naysayers. She also requested all to let them grieve in peace. Nupur’s Instagram post read, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday… and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving.. by sending them digusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram!! Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Property And Net Worth: Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Telescope And Stylish Bikes-Cars

‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reacts to News of Sushant Singh Rajput Commiting Suicide

These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting!!

Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se to sakte hain?? Please??” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on Jun 14, 2020 at 11:38pm PDT

Kriti and Sushant dated each other for a long time. They also starred together in Raabta that didn’t work at the Box Office. The two broke up later and Sushant started dating Rhea Chakraborty. The two were in a relationship for over a year and speculations were rife that they were going to get married soon. A report in IndiaTV also quoted Sushant’s cousin revealing that the actor was to get married in November this year and the family had been preparing to go to Mumbai by the end of this year.

May his soul rest in peace!