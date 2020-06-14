Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself to the ceiling of his fan. The actor’s servant found his dead body at the house and immediately informed the police. As per a report by IndiaTV, no suicide note has been found at the actor’s residence. However, a few medical reports have been discovered by the police and investigating is on. The police are trying to know what kind of medicines was Sushant taking. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Instagram Post Proves How Much he Missed His Late Mother

There were three servants present at Sushant's house in Bandra. One of them reported the incident to the police. The news of the actor's demise has sent shockwaves in the entire country. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Farhan Akhtar among others led the fraternity to pay tribute to the actor. Sushant's former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande also couldn't believe the news and said 'what' before hanging up the call when a reporter from IndiaTV called her up.

Sushant was 34. He was one of the most loved actors in the industry. May his soul rest in peace!