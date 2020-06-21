People leave us but their memories stay forever. The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has caused a deep void in the lives of many people, especially those who knew him and worked with him. For actor Sanjana Sanghi, losing Sushant meant losing her first hero and a dear friend who encouraged her to do better in the profession and in life. After uploading a video in which she broke down while remembering Sushant, the debutant made another heartbreaking post on Sunday. She talked about the dreams and the aspirations she had discussed with Sushant and how she intends to fulfill those all alone now. Sanjana wrote that there were many things that Sushant wanted to do in his life and now, in his absence, she would try to perform all those tasks to make sure that the late actor’s legacy is intact. Also Read - Don't Go By Languages or Curses! Salman Khan Urges His Fans to Support And Stand With Sushant Singh Rajput's Family

A part of Sanjana’s beautiful post on Instagram read, “Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality – rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. .” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was to Turn Producer With Vande Bharatam, Friend Sandip Ssingh Shares Poster

Sanjana and Sushant had worked together in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut Dil Bechara. The film is the official Hindi remake of popular movie and book titled Fault in Our Stars. It was earlier named Kizzy Aur Manny and the two actors played the titular roles. However, after a lot of delay and other roadblocks, the film finally got completed and was ready for release this summer. Now, Dil Bechara will reportedly be releasing online, however, Sushant’s fans want it to have a big-screen release as a gesture to give him a farewell he deserves.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Sunday. He was 34 years old.