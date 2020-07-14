Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee shared an unseen video where she can be seen dancing with the late actor. The actors can be seen trying their hands at salsa to an old Bollywood classic song playing in the background. She captioned the heartfelt note, “HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-)…’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s One Month Death Anniversary: Shekhar Suman Urges People to ‘Light up Diya, Offer Silent Prayer’

The video has received over 3,50,000 views and is going crazily viral on social media.

Watch the video here:



Swastika will be seen playing the role of mother to Sanjana Sanghi’s character. The film is all set to release on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

The film is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. The film is based on two youngsters who are hopeless in love with each other. The girl suffers from cancer and a boy, who she meets at the support group. The two together explore the funny, thrilling and tragic adventure of being alive and being in love.

Meanwhile, Bandra Police is investigating the suicide case and has so far summoned more than 30 people in connection with the case. The actor committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. Today, his close and loved ones are remembering him on his one month death anniversary.