Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family is trying to deal with his loss and Sushant's furry friend Fudge seems to be helping them. In a new picture posted by the actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on social media, Fudge is seen being pampered by Sushant's father. The picture speaks many words for love, care, bondings, and the feeling that no matter how hard it gets, moving on is the only option left by the end of the day.

The caption on the post simply reads, "Dad with Fudge".

Earlier, rumours were rife that after Sushant passed away, his dog also died while grieving for his human friend but there was no truth to those rumours. Soon, an old video of the late actor playing with his furry friend went viral on social media. It showed an excited Sushant caressing Fudge and playing with him. The video was tweeted by the actor himself with the caption that read, “If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.”

#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore

#murakami” (sic)

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14. The police said that his body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34-years-old.

Meanwhile, the late actor’s last film – Dil Bechara is going to stream on Disney+Hotstar today at 7:30 pm. Directed by the Sushant’s friend Mukesh Chhabra, it’s an official Hindi adaptation of John Green’s book Fault in Our Stars which also got adapted into a Hollywood movie. Dil Bechara features debutant Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant in the lead.