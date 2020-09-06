Actor Sushant Singh Rajput loved his four dogs whom he had named Fudge, Amar, Akbar, and Anthony. In a recently uploaded video by his niece on Instagram, one of the dogs could be seen staring at the door of the house, awaiting SSR’s arrival. The video broke many hearts. And now, the late actor’s farmhouse’s manager has revealed that SSR had sent funds for his three dogs at the farmhouse a day before he died. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Father Breaks Silence on SSR Case: Congratulations India, You Have Effectively Demolished a Middle Class Family

In an interview with news agency IANS, the caretaker of the farmhouse, Raees, mentioned that Sushant had sent money for his three pet Rottweilers on June 13. He said that the money was transferred to his account. "On June 14 afternoon, I saw the news that Sushant sir has (allegedly) committed suicide on TV news channels and at first I could not believe what I was seeing. Just a day before, he had transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs, Amar, Akbar and Anthony," he said.

Raees revealed that all three dogs are now up for adoption. He added that SSR was planning to shift to his farmhouse permanently and all the planning done for the same. He said that he wanted to do organic farming there and had planned to go there in March, before the lockdown.

This farmhouse in Lonavala was rented by SSR in 2018 and at the time of renewal of the contract in 2019, he expressed his wish to buy it. Raees said that the agreement expired in May 2020 but the late actor had already made the advance payment for the month of June and July. The caretaker further recalled that many of the late actor’s friends used to visit the farmhouse with him. He recalled how Sushant used to organise special parties and celebrate Rhea Chakraborty‘s birthday there.

Raees said, “Special occasions like Rhea’s birthday and her father’s birthday were celebrated in the farmhouse. His last two trips were in January and February this year. In January, Sushant sir came with Rhea to celebrate his birthday. They were accompanied by Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and some friends. Then, Sushant sir came here in the last week of February. At that time he was accompanied by Dipesh Sawant, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and a cook named Keshav. His March trip got cancelled.”

The three dogs of SSR are still living at the farmhouse and Raees is still taking care of the place.