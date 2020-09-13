Sushant Singh Rajput’s driver Dhirendra Yadav, who has been interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has spoken to India TV and stated that Sushant and Sara were good friends and they were not in touch after the Thailand trip. He told the channel, “She (Sara) used to not come home. They (Sushant and Sara) had gone to promote Kedarnath on Bigg Boss and that’s when they traveled together.” Also Read - Go Chic With Polka Dots: Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas For Your Next Outing

"Trip se aane ke baad, madam nahi thi saath mai. (After Thailand trip, madam wasn't there. Maybe around 10 days after the trip. Sonchiriya had released by then. I was on leave."

He revealed that he worked for the late actor from October 2018 till April 2019. He said that he was on leave when they were on the Thailand trip and joined shortly after their return. He also added that though Sushant and Sara were good friends, she never used to come home.

When asked about the drug usage by the late actor, “No one used to take drugs when I was working. Everyone had a proper schedule. We used to go for shooting and even play tennis, cricket and other sports.”

He also added that Sshant shared a good relation with his family and that he never met Rhea Chakraborty since he left the job before she entered actor’s life.

Speaking to India Today, he said that the late actor always talked politely and used to have limited conversation with him. He also added that he never saw him taking any drugs or in depression.