The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former driver Dherendra Yadav on Sunday. Yadav worked for the late actor from October 2018 till April 2019. In his statement to the federal probing agency, he informed that he never saw SSR taking drugs. As per a report published in India Today, Yadav said that he joined the late actor during the release of his film Kedarnath but wasn't present when the actor was shooting for the film earlier that year. He said that he was with the late actor during the shoot of Drive and Chhichhore.

Yadav added that he used to take SSR to the sets of his film, his gym, to the Waterstone resort, for swimming, for playing tennis, and film promotions among other places.

The driver went on to say good things about the late actor and mentioned he always talked to him politely and used to have limited conversations with him. He said that he used to get instructions from SSR's manager and not him directly. In an important statement that he made, Yadav said that he used to go inside the actor's house sometimes to have lunch or dinner but he never saw him taking any drugs or in a state of depression.

Yadav further said that he saw Sara Ali Khan once during the promotions of Kedarnath but never met Rhea Chakraborty. He was questioned for around an hour by the CBI at the DRDO guest house.