A 16-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) flew down to Mumbai on Thursday night to begin the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It is believed that the actor died by suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment. However, since June 14 when he was found dead, several theories have been established that he might not have taken his life but could be murdered. Now CBI has been handed over the responsibility to find out the truth in the case.

Meet the CBI team investigating the SSR case:

As reported by Mid-Day, the SIT is led by senior IPS officer Manoj Shashidhar. The team includes DIG Gagandeep Gambhir, SP Nupur Prasad, and DSP Anil Kumar Yadav. Deputy Inspector General of CBI's Anti's Corruption Wing in Mumbai, Suvez Haque has been trusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the Mumbai Police as the nodal officer.

SIT divided into three teams:

The daily reported that the 16-member SIT has been divided into three teams for an effective probe. This includes one team that will look after the statement of the witnesses and talk to them. This is the same team that will be questioning Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the case.

The second team will be looking into the forensic evidence and meeting the doctors who have done SSR’s post-mortem. The third team will investigate everything that the Mumbai Police has done in the case including the professional rivalry angle, and other aspects.

The daily quoted a CBI officer saying, “Our investigation will not be limited to the abetment of suicide case. We will probe all possible angles. We cannot comment more as we are yet to see the case file.”

CBI team begin an investigation at SSR’s residence

The SIT will reach Sushant’s residence – at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The team will be recreating the crime scene with the help of the late actor’s dummy in exact height and weight as of the actor. Simultaneously, the people in the case will be interrogated individually and if any contradiction is found out in their statements, they will be questioned face to face.

The Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of 56 people in the case and no foul play has been suspected.