Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shock waves across the nation. His family and close friends are having a tough time dealing with his death. Now his friend and former manager Rohini Iyer took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching post and gave her ‘drowning’ mood a poetic turn. Sharing a happy picture of the Chhichhore actor, she shared the lyrics of the song ‘Drowning’ by Chris Young. She revealed that since he is gone, she is finding different ways to grieve. Also Read - Acting Seekh Li! When Sara Ali Khan Praised Sushant Singh Rajput For Guiding Her During Kedarnath | Watch

Earlier, she posted a long note for the actor and wrote, “f you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make. Celebrate his work. He put his heart and soul into his craft, he was bothered more about research than makeup. He was about quality, not vanity. He was a bright star. That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance. He thrived for excellence, mediocrity affected him. He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big-ticket films that he didn’t believe in.”

“He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to. He didn’t care about money, I’ve seen him return pay checks worth crores . If he wanted to switch his phone off and go farming or fishing , he would . He broke every rule and burnt bridges sometimes just to light his way . Cos frankly my dear he didn’t give a damn . He was my best friend , my special son. He was my Mozart. He’s given me music , culture , art , stars , poetry, books and most importantly , memories. He didn’t care about most people or what they thought of him . I think he barely had three friends that he really cared about . I was one of them and for that I will always be thankful”, she added.



She concluded, “He touched every single person’s life and path he crossed . Knowing Rajput was loving him. I just want everyone to know and remember him for the person he really was . Not this manufactured version the peddlers are trying to sell. Maybe he was too good for all of you . He was pure diamond . Maybe you all didn’t recognise that cos you are only used to plastic . You didn’t deserve him. He was intelligent beyond belief and some of you can barely read. And you know what ? He didn’t care about all of you or your dumb opinions then . He won’t care any less now . But I do . Protecting his legacy is important to me . So setting the record straight once and for all.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Police investigation is underway.