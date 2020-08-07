Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former personal assistant Ankit Acharya has now come out to claim that the late actor was murdered. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit said that he used to live with Sushant 24×7 and can say that the late actor could never take his own life. He said that he has seen the pictures of his dead body many times and he thinks that SSR was strangulated to death by using his own dog’s belt. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Dog Fudge's Heartbreaking Video, Niece Says he Looks at The Door Everytime it Opens

Ankita was quoted saying, "I knew Sushant bhaiya really well. I can't believe it's suicide. It's definitely murder. Even if we accept Sushant bhaiya hung himself, then when it's a suicide, the mark is in U-shape always. But when someone strangulates you, it's always in O shape. In Sushant bhaiya's case, it's an O shaped mark. When it's a suicide, a man's eyes protrude out, the tongue comes out, there's foam. None of it was there in Sushant bhaiya's body. So it's definitely a case of murder."

Ankit went on to say that he is happy now that the CBI has taken over the case. He added that the culprits should be punished, and in fact, hanged to death. "I can also tell you what the mark on his next is of. It's his pet dog Fudge's belt. Uss belt ki nishaani hai woh. I'm very happy with the case being transferred to CBI. I want a thorough investigation and hope Sushant sir gets justice. I want the culprits to be hanged till death," he said.

Many conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds on social media and what Ankit has suggested holds a lot of prominence in all the theories that have been widely shared and discussed by SSR’s fans and admirers.

CBI, meanwhile, is going to probe the Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in SSR’s life and her role in abetment to suicide, as mentioned in the FIR filed by the late actor’s father in the case. Rhea and five others have already been booked by the CBI.