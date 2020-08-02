In the latest development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has claimed that there is ‘black magic’ angle involved in the case. As per the Times Now report, the late actor’s bank account details reveal three withdrawals and they reportedly found an amount of Rs 2.93 lakh that was withdrawn from Sushant’s account in the name of ‘pooja’. However, the star’s family members claim that the ‘pooja’ was never performed. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Samuel Haokip Says 'Rhea Chakraborty Was More Close to Siddharth Pithani, SSR Was on Meditation’

Chhichhore actor’s sister Priyanka is the nominee of the account and hence the details came under the scanner. A few days ago, Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh revealed to Bihar Police that one of the actor’s household staff informed her a few months back that Rhea is involved in ‘black magic’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Staff Member Reveals No One Was Allowed to Enter His Room Without Rhea Chakraborty

Recently, Bihar Police visited Sushant’s Bandra residence and recreated the death scene. They did not find anything concrete in the star’s room but a household help made some startling revelations against Rhea Chakraborty. The sweeper, who used to work for Sushant, said that Rhea used to control everything in the house and no one was allowed to enter Sushant’s room without her permission. He was quoted as saying, “Madam even used to decide whether Sushant’s room will be cleaned or not.” He also said that there was a time when Sushant was not able to meet his staff. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pithani Unresponsive to Bihar Police, To Be Summoned

Meanwhile, Bihar Police will be sending summon to Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, who has been changing his statement and is unresponsive to Bihar Police calls.

Director Rumi Jaffery was interrogated today in connection with the case. The statement of the cook was also recorded and told India Today, “On June 14th morning, he came out of his room and asked for chilled water. But, he was not feeling well and seemed tense. Keshav asked him what he wanted for breakfast and sir said he wanted nariyal pani [coconut water], orange juice and banana. While he drank nariyal pani and orange juice, he said he will have banana later. When Keshav went to ask what sir wanted to have for lunch, there was no reply.”

“His door was locked from the inside and he was not answering any calls. That’s when we called his sister [Meetu] and she asked us to try and open the door”, he added.