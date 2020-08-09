The Centre’s decision of conducting a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been welcomed by one and all, especially in the state of Bihar which was Sushant’s hometown. A few days after CBI took over the case, a man named Nilotpal Mrinal who claims to be a close friend of SSR’s family raised a few questions about the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in abetting the reported suicide of the actor. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's WhatsApp Chats to Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani And Sister Priyanka Out

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mrinal said that he doesn’t know what exactly happened with Sushant but he has a few questions and a few facts he is sure about. Referring to the allegations of siphoning Rs 15 crore from the late actor’s account on Rhea, he asked if SSR was unwell and on medications, then who took out the said amount. Mrinal, who has political ties in Bihar, took filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt‘s name who is reportedly close to Rhea, and said, “I am not aware of the transaction that happened but since everyone was aware that he was not keeping well, he was taken to the doctor by Rhea with guidance by Mahesh Bhatt or whoever was guiding her.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Roommate Siddharth Pithani Doesn't Visit ED For Questioning Despite Being Summoned

He added that even if we were to assume that Sushant was withdrawing money for his treatment, then ‘medications won’t cost worth Rs 15 crore’. Also Read - Bihar Cops Became Astrologers to Probe Sushant Singh Rajput Case Without Mumbai Police's Support

Among other questions that he asked, a few are those that have become a major concern for those who have been following the case closely. Mrinal asked, “Why did the flatmates wait to open the door? Why didn’t they break it? Why did Rhea do a volte face on her stance on the CBI probe, why are Siddharth Pithani and Sandeep Ssingh’s statements inconsistent? Why are the pages of Sushant’s diary missing? Whose fingerprints are on the diary?”

In the FIR filed by SSR’s father, Rhea, her family, and a few others including the late actor’s roommate have been accused of abetting suicide, cheating, criminal conspiracy and theft, and various other sections of the IPC.