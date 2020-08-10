Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has warned legal action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after ‘completely false’ comments on his second marriage and strained relationship with Sushant. Sushant’s brother Neeraj Bablu has demanded a public apology from the Shiv Sena leader for his statements. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty's Company's IP Address, Domain Name Changed After Actor's Demise

Bablu released a statement that reads, "Sanjay Raut has to apologize for his statement in which he has said that Sushant Singh's father KK Singh had done two marriages. This news is completely false. If Sanjay Raut does not publicly apologize, Sushant Singh's family will take legal action against him."

In Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut had questioned the reason behind Ankita Lokhande and Sushant’s break up. He also claimed that KK Singh’s second marriage was unacceptable to Sushant, which is the reason why he rarely visited his family in Patna. Raut wrote, “His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle.”

“If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant’s case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra”, Raut added.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh will be interrogated by CBI today at their Faridabad home. Other members of the family including his sisters will also be interrogated in the following days.